State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $934,000 Stock Position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 63.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,113 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,035,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,433,000 after buying an additional 142,509 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 95.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 8,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $31.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.24. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $32.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.21.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The company had revenue of $176.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 4.98%. Research analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is presently 192.31%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETH. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $79,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $468,883.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,448.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

