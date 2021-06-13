State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 10,170 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,170 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,163,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,452 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,917,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,161,000 after buying an additional 709,035 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,119,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,883,000 after buying an additional 29,617 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $15,855,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 491,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 220,946 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.09.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 1.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

In other news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $66,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,523 shares of company stock worth $220,608 over the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

