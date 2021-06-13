State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $923,000 Stake in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 58.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,490 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.12% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 11,678 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 164,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BCEI opened at $50.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 2.01. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $50.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.75.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 10.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $140,222.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,349.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BCEI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bonanza Creek Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

Bonanza Creek Energy Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.