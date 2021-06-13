State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 829 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its stake in Perrigo by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,922,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,261,000 after buying an additional 500,118 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its stake in Perrigo by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 2,379,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,303,000 after purchasing an additional 183,411 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,196,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Perrigo by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,532,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,297,000 after purchasing an additional 218,081 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Perrigo by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,295,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,430,000 after buying an additional 171,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Perrigo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Perrigo stock opened at $47.73 on Friday. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $38.20 and a 52-week high of $58.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $103,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,528.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

