Stephen W. Boettinger Purchases 1,500 Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Stock

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) General Counsel Stephen W. Boettinger acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.64 per share, with a total value of $23,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 121,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,901,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of REVG opened at $15.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 2.71. REV Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $22.23.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. REV Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 0.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%.

REVG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in REV Group during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in REV Group by 321.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in REV Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

