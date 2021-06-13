Stephens Raises Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target to $46.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price target increased by Stephens from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ASO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.38.
Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $41.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion and a PE ratio of 10.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.77.
In other news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $6,071,397.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 225,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,929. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $1,094,547.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,782 shares in the company, valued at $310,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,163,741 shares of company stock valued at $634,733,291 over the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 163.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.
About Academy Sports and Outdoors
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
