Stephens Raises Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target to $46.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price target increased by Stephens from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ASO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $41.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion and a PE ratio of 10.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.77.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $6,071,397.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 225,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,929. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $1,094,547.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,782 shares in the company, valued at $310,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,163,741 shares of company stock valued at $634,733,291 over the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 163.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

