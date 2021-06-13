Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 1,158 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.61, for a total value of $118,822.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,714 shares in the company, valued at $8,179,453.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,709 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $459,174.59.

On Friday, May 14th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,007 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total value of $1,210,301.35.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 41,650 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $4,340,346.50.

On Monday, April 5th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,558 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $162,172.22.

On Monday, March 29th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 11,476 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $963,410.20.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,241 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $229,814.55.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $103.88 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $39.43 and a one year high of $127.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Natera by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Natera by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,256 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Natera by 31.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Natera by 170.7% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 32,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 20,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Natera in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

