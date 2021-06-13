Steven Madden, Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the textile maker on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Steven Madden has a dividend payout ratio of 35.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Steven Madden to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $44.60 on Friday. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $44.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.21, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.76.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Steven Madden news, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $1,015,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 912,476 shares in the company, valued at $34,309,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $871,693.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,286.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,681 shares of company stock worth $3,501,628 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHOO. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research raised Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.91.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.