Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Digital Realty Trust Call Options (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 19,177 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,439% compared to the average daily volume of 1,246 call options.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $30,368,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 483,159 shares in the company, valued at $73,362,862.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $26,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,923 shares of company stock valued at $85,012,974 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on DLR. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

Shares of DLR traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,185,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,914. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $165.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 105.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.09.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.