Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 2,240 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,700% compared to the average volume of 80 call options.

ANIK opened at $43.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.28 million, a P/E ratio of -22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.21. Anika Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $48.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.60.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.39 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. Analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,797.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $481,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 9.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 407.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after buying an additional 99,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 22.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 192,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after buying an additional 35,478 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.

