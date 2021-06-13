StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) PT Lowered to $66.00 at Citigroup

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on STNE. HSBC upgraded shares of StoneCo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a neutral rating on shares of StoneCo in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneCo from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of StoneCo from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.91.
STNE stock opened at $63.32 on Wednesday. StoneCo has a 52-week low of $33.83 and a 52-week high of $95.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.30.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.
StoneCo Company Profile
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
