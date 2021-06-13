StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) PT Lowered to $66.00 at Citigroup

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on STNE. HSBC upgraded shares of StoneCo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a neutral rating on shares of StoneCo in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneCo from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of StoneCo from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.91.

STNE stock opened at $63.32 on Wednesday. StoneCo has a 52-week low of $33.83 and a 52-week high of $95.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.30.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. StoneCo had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $867.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that StoneCo will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

