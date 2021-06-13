Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SSYS shares. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 69,958 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,403,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSYS traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.81. The stock had a trading volume of 737,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,704. Stratasys has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $56.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.36.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 84.45%. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

