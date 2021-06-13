Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunworks, Inc. provides solar power solutions. The company focused on the design, installation and management of solar power systems for commercial, agricultural and residential customers. Sunworks, Inc., formerly known as Solar3D, Inc., is based in Roseville, United States. “

Separately, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Sunworks from $10.75 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ SUNW opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.41. Sunworks has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $29.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $6.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 million. Sunworks had a negative return on equity of 44.58% and a negative net margin of 44.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sunworks will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunworks by 328.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 494,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after buying an additional 379,102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunworks by 6,038.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after buying an additional 443,374 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,414,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunworks by 51.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 63,688 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,367,000. 29.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Hawaii. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.

