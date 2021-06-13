Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Receives $15.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

SUUIF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

SUUIF stock opened at $12.80 on Thursday. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.23.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.