Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Director Jeff Goater Sells 234,727 Shares

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Director Jeff Goater sold 234,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $1,798,008.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 462,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,538,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:SURF opened at $7.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $326.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 12.00, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $14.40.
Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on Surface Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Surface Oncology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.
About Surface Oncology
Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.
