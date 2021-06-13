Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Director Jeff Goater Sells 234,727 Shares

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Director Jeff Goater sold 234,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $1,798,008.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 462,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,538,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SURF opened at $7.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $326.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 12.00, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $14.40.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SURF. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 4,700.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology in the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology in the first quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on Surface Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Surface Oncology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.

