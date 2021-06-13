SVB Leerink Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – SVB Leerink raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Biogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 10th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $19.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $18.35. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock.

BIIB has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $259.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. William Blair upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $343.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.34.

Shares of BIIB opened at $396.64 on Friday. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.14 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Biogen by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its stake in Biogen by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,251,000 after acquiring an additional 13,159 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

