Swipe Price Hits $1.74 on Major Exchanges (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last week, Swipe has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Swipe has a market cap of $165.88 million and approximately $90.22 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.74 or 0.00004843 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00058205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00022538 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $284.66 or 0.00791055 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.80 or 0.08147345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00085431 BTC.

Swipe Coin Profile

SXP is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 239,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 95,181,302 coins. Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet . Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swipe

