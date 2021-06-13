Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,100 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Veritex were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 417,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,708,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $512,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 479,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,395,633.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arcilia Acosta purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.79 per share, with a total value of $327,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VBTX opened at $36.22 on Friday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $36.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.76.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Veritex had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $80.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.55 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Veritex’s payout ratio is presently 43.59%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

