Swiss National Bank Acquires 900 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Malibu Boats worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,867,000. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in Malibu Boats by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 23,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 13,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $72.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.90. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $273.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.13 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MBUU. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.57.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

