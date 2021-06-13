Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Unisys were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Unisys by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,696,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,827,000 after buying an additional 467,154 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Unisys by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,203,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,355,000 after buying an additional 210,057 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Unisys by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,571,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,927,000 after purchasing an additional 68,270 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Unisys by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,385,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,261,000 after purchasing an additional 70,056 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in Unisys by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,376,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,088,000 after purchasing an additional 265,159 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unisys alerts:

In other news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 12,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $354,538.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,532.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric Hutto sold 12,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $334,319.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 177,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,241.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,925 shares of company stock valued at $926,758. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UIS opened at $26.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.13. Unisys Co. has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $28.60.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.70 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 20.90% and a negative return on equity of 40.08%. Unisys’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.