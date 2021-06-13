Swiss National Bank Grows Position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.15% of AMC Networks worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 43.0% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,196,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,790,000 after purchasing an additional 660,337 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in AMC Networks by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,698,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,753,000 after buying an additional 65,266 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in AMC Networks by 464.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 461,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after buying an additional 380,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,514,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in AMC Networks by 5.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,544,000 after buying an additional 22,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $64.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.80. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.16 and a 52 week high of $83.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.26.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $691.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.63 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 63.69%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James Gallagher sold 7,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total value of $572,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,469.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $1,942,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 686,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,325,479.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,980 shares of company stock valued at $4,583,845. Insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

AMCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMC Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

