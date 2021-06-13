Swiss National Bank Purchases 2,900 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of TTM Technologies worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTMI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $19,396,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,242,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,265,000 after buying an additional 633,351 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,006,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,888,000 after buying an additional 606,738 shares during the period. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the first quarter worth about $7,363,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $494,000.
TTMI stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.65.
In other news, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 55,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $837,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,945. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $98,044.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,254 shares in the company, valued at $668,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,800 shares of company stock worth $1,482,934 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.04.
TTM Technologies Company Profile
TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.
