Swiss National Bank Purchases 2,900 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of TTM Technologies worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTMI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $19,396,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,242,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,265,000 after buying an additional 633,351 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,006,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,888,000 after buying an additional 606,738 shares during the period. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the first quarter worth about $7,363,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $494,000.

TTMI stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.65.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $526.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 55,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $837,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,945. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $98,044.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,254 shares in the company, valued at $668,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,800 shares of company stock worth $1,482,934 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.04.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

