Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.34 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Syneos Health in a report issued on Wednesday, June 9th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.34 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.35.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SYNH. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $83.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 1.84. Syneos Health has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $90.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 39.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 734,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,723,000 after buying an additional 207,211 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 11.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 835,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,398,000 after buying an additional 85,161 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 224.5% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 29,609 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 16.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,000 after buying an additional 11,743 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 13.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,026,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,863,000 after buying an additional 124,242 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Syneos Health news, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $95,734.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,811,182 shares of company stock valued at $552,878,187 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

