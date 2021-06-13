Synovus Financial Corp Acquires New Shares in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 28.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,150,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,445 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 35.8% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,230,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,912 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,913,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 35.4% in the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 999,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,583,000 after purchasing an additional 261,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 788,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,394,000 after acquiring an additional 112,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $110.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.31 and a 52 week high of $208.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 692.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%.

In related news, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 2,031 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $216,301.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 58,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,279,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,584 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $274,162.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,118.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 412,010 shares of company stock worth $59,261,029. 19.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.25.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

