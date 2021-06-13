Synovus Financial Corp Has $208,000 Stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 67.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,351 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHNG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 3,192.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 394.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHNG opened at $23.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.50. Change Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $855.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.30 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 11.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.