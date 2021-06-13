Synovus Financial Corp Invests $108,000 in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in American Finance Trust by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in American Finance Trust by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in American Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in American Finance Trust by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

AFIN stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The company has a market cap of $989.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.44%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of American Finance Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

