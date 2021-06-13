Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of SYPR opened at $3.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.28. Sypris Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $7.89. The company has a market capitalization of $75.57 million, a PE ratio of 352.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The auto parts company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $20.61 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Rebecca R. Eckert sold 31,000 shares of Sypris Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $98,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,154.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sypris Solutions stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) by 52.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 26,796 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Sypris Solutions worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

