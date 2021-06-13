Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Short Interest Update

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, an increase of 184.1% from the May 13th total of 24,600 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In related news, CFO David Vanderhorst sold 4,600 shares of Taitron Components stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $28,198.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,383. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 61.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taitron Components in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taitron Components by 179.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 12,735 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Taitron Components in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Taitron Components by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 372,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 41,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TAIT opened at $6.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 8.96. Taitron Components has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $6.60.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also provides value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.