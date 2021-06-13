Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 61.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,433 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 53.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 64.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTWO. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.89.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $186.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.24. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.99 and a twelve month high of $214.91.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

