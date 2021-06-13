TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TAL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of TAL Education Group from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TAL Education Group from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.46.

Shares of TAL Education Group stock opened at $29.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. TAL Education Group has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $90.96. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of -153.84 and a beta of 0.07.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. TAL Education Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

