Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Shares Gap Down to $38.59

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.59, but opened at $37.61. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $36.66, with a volume of 82 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.10. The firm has a market cap of $723.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $13,491,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TARS. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,909,000. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,236,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,326,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 62.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

