TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Receives $41.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.20.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of TCF Financial stock remained flat at $$45.18 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.61. TCF Financial has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $50.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $513.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.38 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 13.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that TCF Financial will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $184,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,802.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas C. Shafer sold 66,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $3,091,289.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,260,460.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in TCF Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in TCF Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in TCF Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in TCF Financial by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

