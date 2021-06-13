TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.20.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

In other TCF Financial news, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $184,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,802.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas C. Shafer sold 66,969 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $3,091,289.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,260,460.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCF. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of TCF Financial by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $481,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in TCF Financial by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 490,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,164,000 after purchasing an additional 232,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in TCF Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 134,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCF Financial stock remained flat at $$45.18 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.97. TCF Financial has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $50.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $513.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.38 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 7.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TCF Financial will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

