Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 42,115 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 554.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,115 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Autoliv were worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALV. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 73.7% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 25,360 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,420,000 after buying an additional 10,996 shares in the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

NYSE:ALV opened at $105.51 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.60 and a fifty-two week high of $108.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.22.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. Autoliv had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 78.73%.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $1,941,324.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,807,906.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

