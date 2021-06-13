Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 18,244 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,244 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in BorgWarner were worth $4,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $52.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.87 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.33.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,066,889.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Arthur Farrell sold 7,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $380,224.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,703.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,851. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

