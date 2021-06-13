Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Trading 6.7% Higher

Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) traded up 6.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.39 and last traded at $21.88. 4,158 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 323,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Tecnoglass from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.85.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $110.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.68 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 26.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.92%.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $317,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,202.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 388.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 349.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 58,103 shares in the last quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC increased its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 149,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 49,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friess Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. 19.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tecnoglass Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

