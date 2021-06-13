Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Shares Down 4.3%

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.19 and last traded at $6.19. 4,040 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 469,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

TEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -153.00 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Telecom Argentina had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEO. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Telecom Argentina by 191.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Telecom Argentina by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. 3.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as traffic and interconnection resource, dedicated Internet access, video signals transportation in standard and high definitions, audio and video streaming, dedicated links, backhaul links for mobile operators, Internet protocol virtual private network, video links, value-added, data center hosting/housing, and other services; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

