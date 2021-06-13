Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Shares Down 4.3%

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO)’s share price was down 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.19 and last traded at $6.19. Approximately 4,040 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 469,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

Several analysts have weighed in on TEO shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Telecom Argentina had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 191.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:TEO)

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as traffic and interconnection resource, dedicated Internet access, video signals transportation in standard and high definitions, audio and video streaming, dedicated links, backhaul links for mobile operators, Internet protocol virtual private network, video links, value-added, data center hosting/housing, and other services; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

