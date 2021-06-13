Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in May

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Telecom Italia stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.69. Telecom Italia has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $6.08.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.241 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

