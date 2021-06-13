Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

TLPFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Teleperformance to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of TLPFY stock opened at $193.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.03. Teleperformance has a 12 month low of $116.00 and a 12 month high of $202.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $2.7837 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd.

Teleperformance Company Profile

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management services worldwide. The company operates through Core Services & D.I.B.S. and Specialized Services segments. It offers customer experience services that comprise customer care, technical support, sales, social media, chat, accounts receivable, and interpretation and translation services; back office services, such as back office, content moderation, finance and accounting, HR, and visa and consular services; and digital transformation services, including analytics, market research, voice of customer, intelligent automation, CX consulting, digital platforms, CX labs, cloud campus, and transformation, as well as technology, analytics, and process excellence services.

