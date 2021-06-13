Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,303,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,082 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $26,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. 86 Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.87.

TME stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.75. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

