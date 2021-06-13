Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.39 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) to announce $4.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.30 billion. Tenneco reported sales of $2.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year sales of $18.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.79 billion to $18.49 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $18.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.73 billion to $19.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tenneco.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.38. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 50.55% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tenneco in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tenneco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 621,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $8,786,853.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 801,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $8,982,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,895,762 shares of company stock valued at $80,868,231. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEN. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tenneco during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Tenneco during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Tenneco in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenneco stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $20.82. 943,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,102,036. Tenneco has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $22.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.61.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

Further Reading: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenneco (TEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.