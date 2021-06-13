Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) Market Capitalization Achieves $33.45 Million

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded down 21.1% against the dollar. Terra Virtua Kolect has a market capitalization of $33.45 million and $3.72 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000426 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00058098 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003750 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00022425 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.90 or 0.00786396 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00085363 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,906.03 or 0.08106706 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect is a coin. It was first traded on December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 219,201,959 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official message board is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . The official website for Terra Virtua Kolect is terravirtua.io . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Virtua Kolect should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Virtua Kolect using one of the exchanges listed above.

