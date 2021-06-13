Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 0.6% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.75, for a total value of $923,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,693,070.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,919 shares of company stock valued at $77,904,588 in the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.19.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $609.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $652.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.70 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $587.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 609.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

