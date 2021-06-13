The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stake Lowered by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,942 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $247.28 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BA. Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.35.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

