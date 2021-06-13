The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Position Increased by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 46,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. 36.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CG shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.08.

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $83,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,545,133.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $114,770.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CG opened at $44.18 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $45.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.90.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 53.69%. The company had revenue of $612.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

