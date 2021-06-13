The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. 36.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $83,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,545,133.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $114,770.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

CG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.08.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $44.18 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.48 and a 12 month high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 53.69%. The business had revenue of $612.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

