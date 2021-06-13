The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Stephens

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price objective trimmed by Stephens from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CAKE. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Cheesecake Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cheesecake Factory has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.14.

CAKE opened at $56.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.77. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $19.78 and a 12 month high of $65.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.62.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Cheesecake Factory news, President David M. Gordon sold 65,660 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $4,068,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 51,255 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,759.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $461,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,934,989. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter worth about $867,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 85.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,124,000 after buying an additional 315,060 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth approximately $782,000. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 564.2% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 122,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 104,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,495,000. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

