The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 42,298 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 938,007 shares.The stock last traded at $57.73 and had previously closed at $56.86.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Cheesecake Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.77.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.26. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other The Cheesecake Factory news, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $461,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $255,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,108.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,934,989. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

