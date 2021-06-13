The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) by 62.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in The Container Store Group were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in The Container Store Group by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in The Container Store Group by 2,605.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in The Container Store Group by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

NYSE TCS opened at $13.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $699.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.25. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $314.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.72 million. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 5.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Container Store Group news, CEO Satish Malhotra bought 20,500 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 70,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,850. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

